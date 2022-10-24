Trending
Odd News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 11:04 AM

David Rush earns 250th Guinness World Records title by blowing pea

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush earned his 250th title when he recaptured the record for furthest distance to blow a pea.

Rush, who breaks Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, originally held the pea-blowing record about 6 1/2 years ago, when he blew a pea a distance of 24 feet and 7.6 inches.

The record has since been broken at least three times -- once by Rush with a 41-foot blow -- and most recently stood at 52 feet and 9.96 inches.

Rush made an attempt at reclaiming the title and managed to blow his pea 84 feet and 11.28 inches, more than doubling his previous attempt and handily recapturing the record. Rush said his latest feat brings his total records broken to 250.

