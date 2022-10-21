Bull named 'Lover Boy' wanders into traffic on Scottish highway

Officers from #GlasgowRP are assisting with this #bull which has managed to wander onto the #M8 near #J30. Despite calling its name on its tag it didn't seem to acknowledge us and we're awaiting the local farmer to assist. There may be delays as you pass for safety.#NoBullPlease pic.twitter.com/b6nHB7OMjQ— Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) October 21, 2022

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Scotland warned drivers on the M8 highway to expect delays after a bull wandered into traffic.

Road Policing Scotland said in a Twitter post that a bull wandered into traffic on the M8 highway near Junction 30, in the Glasgow area.

Police shared a photo of the bull, which bore an ear tag reading "Lover Boy."

"Despite calling its name on its tag it didn't seem to acknowledge us and we're awaiting the local farmer to assist," police tweeted.