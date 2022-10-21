Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 21, 2022 / 11:29 AM

Bull named 'Lover Boy' wanders into traffic on Scottish highway

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Scotland warned drivers on the M8 highway to expect delays after a bull wandered into traffic.

Road Policing Scotland said in a Twitter post that a bull wandered into traffic on the M8 highway near Junction 30, in the Glasgow area.

Advertisement

Police shared a photo of the bull, which bore an ear tag reading "Lover Boy."

"Despite calling its name on its tag it didn't seem to acknowledge us and we're awaiting the local farmer to assist," police tweeted.

Read More

South Carolina authorities trying to find owner of escaped goat Humpback whale dragging buoy off British Columbia coast rescued Researchers unveil world's fastest clothes-folding robot

Latest Headlines

South Carolina authorities trying to find owner of escaped goat
Odd News // 17 hours ago
South Carolina authorities trying to find owner of escaped goat
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina are trying to find the owner of an unusual escaped pet -- a goat.
Humpback whale dragging buoy off British Columbia coast rescued
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Humpback whale dragging buoy off British Columbia coast rescued
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in British Columbia assisted a humpback whale spotted dragging a yellow buoy.
Researchers unveil world's fastest clothes-folding robot
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Researchers unveil world's fastest clothes-folding robot
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of California-Berkeley unveiled a robot that they said can fold clothes faster than any previous automaton.
Man wins $231,001 lottery jackpot using Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man wins $231,001 lottery jackpot using Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man credited his Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy with earning him a $231,001 lottery jackpot.
Loose wallaby caught on camera wandering English village
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Loose wallaby caught on camera wandering English village
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Residents of a British village captured video of an unusual animal spotted wandering loose in their neighborhoods -- a wallaby.
67-year-old fitness buff breaks battling ropes world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
67-year-old fitness buff breaks battling ropes world record
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A 67-year-old fitness enthusiast earned a Guinness World Record for the longest time performing alternate waves with battling ropes.
Newly hatched flamingo chicks at Houston Zoo named for the Astros
Odd News // 1 day ago
Newly hatched flamingo chicks at Houston Zoo named for the Astros
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Houston Zoo announced it successfully hatched Chilean flamingo chicks for the first time in six years, and the hatchlings were named in honor of the Houston Astros.
International Sloth Day promotes slow-moving animal conservation
Odd News // 1 day ago
International Sloth Day promotes slow-moving animal conservation
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- International Sloth Day, marked annually on Oct. 20, was founded by nonprofit animal protection organization AIUNAU in 2010.
'Fleet-footed lizard' named Massachusetts' official state dinosaur
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Fleet-footed lizard' named Massachusetts' official state dinosaur
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Gov. Charlie Baker held a ceremonial signing Wednesday for a bill declaring the Podokesaurus holyokensis as Massachusetts' state dinosaur.
Reticulated giraffe gives birth at Colorado zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Reticulated giraffe gives birth at Colorado zoo
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A zoo in Colorado announced a reticulated giraffe was born at the facility Wednesday morning and took its first steps.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
Moose interrupts youth soccer game in Wyoming
Moose interrupts youth soccer game in Wyoming
Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record
Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record
Man wins $231,001 lottery jackpot using Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy
Man wins $231,001 lottery jackpot using Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy
Brazilian man's far-popping eyes earn Guinness World Record
Brazilian man's far-popping eyes earn Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement