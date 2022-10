A British gym owner led a team of climbers on Nepal's Mera Peak in a 30-minute fitness class at 19,803 feet to break a Guinness World Record. Photo by Mark Horrell/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The owner of a British gym led a team of climbers on Mera Peak in Nepal in a 30-minute fitness class at an altitude of 19,803 feet to break a Guinness World Record. Tim Megginson, owner of of Body Shape Fitness in Ely, England, taught the class after nine days of climbing with his eight companions. Advertisement

"We stayed at High Camp on Mera Peak and on the tenth day, we reached the summit of Mera Peak at 6,476 meters [19,803 feet]," Megginson told the Ely Standard.

Megginson has aimed to beat the previous record of 18,746.72 feet, which was set by members of World's Highest OCR & Altitude OCR on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro in 2021.

"Everybody committed to the task and everyone went in with a positive mindset," Megginson said.

Megginson said his climb also featured an attempt at the highest altitude game of chess.