A Maryland man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just a few weeks after winning $10,000 from another ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland man collected a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just weeks after he won $10,000 from another game. The Maryland Lottery said the 40-year-old Prince George's County man bought a $100,000 Crossword 6th edition scratch-off ticket from the Langley Park Exxon store in Hyattsville and revealed a $100,000 top prize. Advertisement

"I was surprised," the winner told lottery officials.

The man said his surprise was compounded by his the $10,000 win from another scratch-off ticket not long before.

The winner said he does not yet have any plans for his windfall.