Herd of loose goats approaches deputy's vehicle in Michigan

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Michigan faced an unusual situation while out on patrol when his car was approached by a herd of goats.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Art Kleinert was on patrol in Pinconning Township on Thursday when he saw a group of about 10 goats approaching the rear of his patrol vehicle.

Advertisement

"He had some rope in his car, and he noticed all the goats were following the biggest one, so he got out and put the rope around that one's neck," Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham told MLive.com.

Kleinert led the largest goat with his makeshift leash and the rest followed as he approached local residents and was able to find the owner of the animals and return them home.