Coyote rescued from front grille of car in Florida

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Workers at a car dealership in Florida examined a car that was dropped off for service and made a surprising discovery -- a coyote wedged in the front grille.

The St. Francis Wildlife Association in Quincy said in a Facebook post that a rescuer was dispatched to the Toyota dealership in Tallahassee when garage workers preparing to service a car that had been dropped off Thursday discovered a live coyote embedded in the grille.

Advertisement

Dealership technicians removed the front of the vehicle to allow the rescuer to safely extract the animal.

"Always check your vehicle after a strike with a wild animal when safe to do so! Not only is it important to check if the animal is still alive so we can assist right away; it also is important to check your car to see if it's still safe to be driven," the post said.

The rescue group said in a follow-up post that the coyote underwent surgery for a leg injury and is expected to make a full recovery.