Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 21, 2022 / 4:28 PM

Coyote rescued from front grille of car in Florida

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Workers at a car dealership in Florida examined a car that was dropped off for service and made a surprising discovery -- a coyote wedged in the front grille.

The St. Francis Wildlife Association in Quincy said in a Facebook post that a rescuer was dispatched to the Toyota dealership in Tallahassee when garage workers preparing to service a car that had been dropped off Thursday discovered a live coyote embedded in the grille.

Advertisement

Dealership technicians removed the front of the vehicle to allow the rescuer to safely extract the animal.

"Always check your vehicle after a strike with a wild animal when safe to do so! Not only is it important to check if the animal is still alive so we can assist right away; it also is important to check your car to see if it's still safe to be driven," the post said.

The rescue group said in a follow-up post that the coyote underwent surgery for a leg injury and is expected to make a full recovery.

Read More

Kelpie becomes Australia's most expensive working dog Man wins $100,000 lottery jackpot just weeks after $10,000 win Herd of loose goats approaches deputy's vehicle in Michigan

Latest Headlines

Mystery alligator found wandering loose in Idaho
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Mystery alligator found wandering loose in Idaho
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Idaho said they are investigating the origins of a non-native animal found wandering loose: an alligator.
Kelpie becomes Australia's most expensive working dog
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Kelpie becomes Australia's most expensive working dog
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old kelpie became the most expensive working dog in Australia when she was auctioned for more than $31,000.
Man wins $100,000 lottery jackpot just weeks after $10,000 win
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man wins $100,000 lottery jackpot just weeks after $10,000 win
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland man collected a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just weeks after he won $10,000 from another game.
Herd of loose goats approaches deputy's vehicle in Michigan
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Herd of loose goats approaches deputy's vehicle in Michigan
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Michigan faced an unusual situation while out on patrol when his car was approached by a herd of goats.
Mystery metal object removed from next to New Brunswick highway
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Mystery metal object removed from next to New Brunswick highway
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in New Brunswick said a large metal object was removed from where it was found next to a highway -- but no one knows what it is or where it came from.
Fitness lesson on Nepal mountain breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Fitness lesson on Nepal mountain breaks Guinness World Record
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The owner of a British gym led a team of climbers on Mera Peak in Nepal in a 30-minute fitness class at an altitude of 19,803 feet to break a Guinness World Record.
Bull named 'Lover Boy' wanders into traffic on Scottish highway
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Bull named 'Lover Boy' wanders into traffic on Scottish highway
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Scotland warned drivers on the M8 highway to expect delays after a bull wandered into traffic.
South Carolina authorities trying to find owner of escaped goat
Odd News // 23 hours ago
South Carolina authorities trying to find owner of escaped goat
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina are trying to find the owner of an unusual escaped pet -- a goat.
Humpback whale dragging buoy off British Columbia coast rescued
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Humpback whale dragging buoy off British Columbia coast rescued
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in British Columbia assisted a humpback whale spotted dragging a yellow buoy.
Researchers unveil world's fastest clothes-folding robot
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Researchers unveil world's fastest clothes-folding robot
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of California-Berkeley unveiled a robot that they said can fold clothes faster than any previous automaton.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
Man wins $231,001 lottery jackpot using Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy
Man wins $231,001 lottery jackpot using Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy
Moose interrupts youth soccer game in Wyoming
Moose interrupts youth soccer game in Wyoming
Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record
Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record
67-year-old fitness buff breaks battling ropes world record
67-year-old fitness buff breaks battling ropes world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement