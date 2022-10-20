Loose wallaby caught on camera wandering English village

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Residents of a British village captured video of an unusual animal spotted wandering loose in their neighborhoods -- a wallaby.

Cia Christie, 13, captured video of the wallaby wandering near her home while she was on her way to school in Chopwell, Gateshead, England, about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Advertisement

"I could not believe my eyes," Christie told ITV News. "I have heard that something like this has happened before. This was the first time I saw one in the street."

A second video of the marsupial was captured by local resident Kevin Keegan on his way to work.

An RSPCA animal rescue team is currently searching for the animal and has warned residents not to attempt to approach the wallaby, as it may become spooked and flee the area.

A wallaby was previously spotted in Chopwell after escaping from a farm in 2019. It was unclear whether the current loose wallaby is the same animal.