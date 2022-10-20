Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 1:53 PM

Loose wallaby caught on camera wandering English village

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Residents of a British village captured video of an unusual animal spotted wandering loose in their neighborhoods -- a wallaby.

Cia Christie, 13, captured video of the wallaby wandering near her home while she was on her way to school in Chopwell, Gateshead, England, about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Advertisement

"I could not believe my eyes," Christie told ITV News. "I have heard that something like this has happened before. This was the first time I saw one in the street."

A second video of the marsupial was captured by local resident Kevin Keegan on his way to work.

An RSPCA animal rescue team is currently searching for the animal and has warned residents not to attempt to approach the wallaby, as it may become spooked and flee the area.

A wallaby was previously spotted in Chopwell after escaping from a farm in 2019. It was unclear whether the current loose wallaby is the same animal.

Read More

Newly hatched flamingo chicks at Houston Zoo named for the Astros International Sloth Day promotes slow-moving animal conservation 'Fleet-footed lizard' named Massachusetts' official state dinosaur

Latest Headlines

67-year-old fitness buff breaks battling ropes world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
67-year-old fitness buff breaks battling ropes world record
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A 67-year-old fitness enthusiast earned a Guinness World Record for the longest time performing alternate waves with battling ropes.
Newly hatched flamingo chicks at Houston Zoo named for the Astros
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Newly hatched flamingo chicks at Houston Zoo named for the Astros
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Houston Zoo announced it successfully hatched Chilean flamingo chicks for the first time in six years, and the hatchlings were named in honor of the Houston Astros.
International Sloth Day promotes slow-moving animal conservation
Odd News // 3 hours ago
International Sloth Day promotes slow-moving animal conservation
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- International Sloth Day, marked annually on Oct. 20, was founded by nonprofit animal protection organization AIUNAU in 2010.
'Fleet-footed lizard' named Massachusetts' official state dinosaur
Odd News // 21 hours ago
'Fleet-footed lizard' named Massachusetts' official state dinosaur
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Gov. Charlie Baker held a ceremonial signing Wednesday for a bill declaring the Podokesaurus holyokensis as Massachusetts' state dinosaur.
Reticulated giraffe gives birth at Colorado zoo
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Reticulated giraffe gives birth at Colorado zoo
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A zoo in Colorado announced a reticulated giraffe was born at the facility Wednesday morning and took its first steps.
Dump truck box gets wedged between highway and overpass
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Dump truck box gets wedged between highway and overpass
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Highway police in Ontario said a dump truck's box became lodged underneath a highway overpass when the vehicle attempted to drive under the bridge with the box raised.
Broken odometer numbers bring Maryland man third lottery jackpot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Broken odometer numbers bring Maryland man third lottery jackpot
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he used the numbers from his truck's broken odometer to buy the lottery ticket that earned him his third jackpot in 27 years.
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
Odd News // 1 day ago
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
Moose interrupts youth soccer game in Wyoming
Odd News // 1 day ago
Moose interrupts youth soccer game in Wyoming
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A youth soccer game in Wyoming was interrupted when a bull moose ran onto the field, sending the players and spectators fleeing.
Snake on a plane causes chaos at Newark Liberty International Airport
Odd News // 1 day ago
Snake on a plane causes chaos at Newark Liberty International Airport
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities responded to a plane that landed in Newark, N.J., after passengers on he flight from Tampa, Fla., found a snake on board.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record
Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record
Brazilian man's far-popping eyes earn Guinness World Record
Brazilian man's far-popping eyes earn Guinness World Record
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
Moose interrupts youth soccer game in Wyoming
Moose interrupts youth soccer game in Wyoming
Austrian contortionist earns ninth Guinness World Records title
Austrian contortionist earns ninth Guinness World Records title
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement