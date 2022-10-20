Humpback whale dragging buoy off British Columbia coast rescued

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in British Columbia assisted a humpback whale spotted dragging a yellow buoy.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans said its marine mammal response team was dispatched to the northern section of the Strait of Georgia, near the Powell River, British Columbia, coast, on a report of a humpback whale seen dragging the buoy.

The team had tried to locate the whale after initial reports the previous day, but was unable to locate the whale, the department said.

The team located the whale and determined the buoy was part of some abandoned prawn fishing gear. The buoy was connected to about 300 feet of polysteel rope, which was entangled in the whale's mouth.

The DFO team said the rescue was complicated by two other whales swimming with the humpback, but they were eventually able to remove the fishing gear and send the whale on its way.