International Sloth Day promotes slow-moving animal conservation

International Sloth Day, celebrated Oct. 20, was founded in 2010 to promote conservation of the six species of sloth. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- International Sloth Day, marked annually on Oct. 20, was founded by nonprofit animal protection organization AIUNAU in 2010. AIUNAU said members Sarita Kendall and Tinka Plese came up with the idea for International Sloth Day during the first Sloth International Meeting in Medellin, Colombia, in November 2010. Advertisement

The day is meant to raise awareness of conservation of the six sloth species, two of which are considered to be of concern by the World Wildlife Fund. The pygmy three-toed sloth is listed as "Critically Endangered" and the maned three-toed sloth is listed as "Vulnerable."

The United Nations says the most critical challenge facing sloths is deforestation.

Other holidays and observances for Oct. 20, 2022, include Community Media Day, Conflict Resolution Day, Get Smart About Credit Day, Get to Know Your Customer Day, International Chef's Day, International Credit Union Day, International Shakeout Day, Miss American Rose Day, National Brandied Fruit Day, National Call-In Day for Health Reform, National Day on Writing, National Suspenders Day, National Youth Conference Day, Office Chocolate Day, Spirit Day, The International Day of the Air Traffic Controller, Wear Purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Day, World Osteoporosis Day and World Statistics Day.

Advertisement