Newly hatched flamingo chicks at Houston Zoo named for the Astros

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Houston Zoo announced it successfully hatched Chilean flamingo chicks for the first time in six years, and the hatchlings were named in honor of the Houston Astros.

The zoo announced the two chicks were hatched on exhibit behind the Flamingo Terrace and can be seen online via the Houston Zoo Flamingo Cam.

The chicks were dubbed Astro and Orbit in honor of the city's baseball team and its mascot.

The zoo said flamingo chicks are gray or white at hatching and will develop the species' distinctive pink color in about three years.