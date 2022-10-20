67-year-old fitness buff breaks battling ropes world record

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A 67-year-old fitness enthusiast earned a Guinness World Record for the longest time performing alternate waves with battling ropes.

David Stephens took on the record at the Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club and managed to perform the strenuous exercise for a record-breaking 3 hours and 2 minutes.

Advertisement

Stephens and his trainer, Rodney Hahn, 61, were both attempting world records at the same time. Hahn, who previously held the Guinness World Record for most pull-ups in 24 hours, attempted to retake the record, but the results of his attempt have not yet been confirmed by the record-keeping organization.

The two men's record attempts raised $2,000 for the Alzheimer's Association.