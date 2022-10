Portland General Electric in Oregon said about 1,953 customers in East Salem lost power for about two hours. The outage was blamed on a squirrel. Photo by Giedriius/Shutterstock.com

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel. Portland General Electric said 1,953 customers in East Salem lost power about 10:42 a.m. Tuesday and the power was restored at 12:07 p.m. Advertisement

PGE said a squirrel was to blame for the outage, but the specifics of the animal's actions were unclear.

Dominion Energy said about 10,000 customers in Virginia lost power in September when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment. Power was restored after about an hour.