Airport and Port Authority officials responded to a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey when a snake was found on the floor in business class. Photo courtesy of United Airlines

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities responded to a plane that landed in Newark, N.J., after passengers on he flight from Tampa, Fla., found a snake on board. United Airlines confirmed Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials and Newark Liberty International Airport wildlife operations staff were summoned to United Flight 2038 after the snake was spotted on the floor in business class while the flight was taxiing about 1:15 p.m. Monday. Advertisement

The serpent, identified as a harmless garter snake, was released outside the airport.

Airport officials said the incident did not affect operations.