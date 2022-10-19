Dump truck box gets wedged between highway and overpass

Dump box up = empty the load Dump box down = drive Seems this wasn't followed today. #Hwy401 eb express lanes approaching Mavis Rd #MississaugaOPP investigating. Est. 3 hours before reopening. pic.twitter.com/gp33HKjJ8Y— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 19, 2022

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Highway police in Ontario said a dump truck's box became lodged underneath a highway overpass when the vehicle attempted to drive under the bridge with the box raised.

The Ontario Provincial Police posted a video to Twitter showing the box wedged between the road and the pedestrian overpass over Highway 401 in Mississauga.

The driver was not injured in the crash, OPP said.

A follow-up tweet said Ontario Ministry of Transportation engineers were examining the overpass to assess the damage caused by the truck.