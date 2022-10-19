Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 4:38 PM

Dump truck box gets wedged between highway and overpass

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Highway police in Ontario said a dump truck's box became lodged underneath a highway overpass when the vehicle attempted to drive under the bridge with the box raised.

The Ontario Provincial Police posted a video to Twitter showing the box wedged between the road and the pedestrian overpass over Highway 401 in Mississauga.

Advertisement

The driver was not injured in the crash, OPP said.

A follow-up tweet said Ontario Ministry of Transportation engineers were examining the overpass to assess the damage caused by the truck.

Read More

Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon Moose interrupts youth soccer game in Wyoming Snake on a plane causes chaos at Newark Liberty International Airport

Latest Headlines

'Fleet-footed lizard' named Massachusetts' official state dinosaur
Odd News // 19 minutes ago
'Fleet-footed lizard' named Massachusetts' official state dinosaur
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Gov. Charlie Baker held a ceremonial signing Wednesday for a bill declaring the Podokesaurus holyokensis as Massachusetts' state dinosaur.
Reticulated giraffe gives birth at Colorado zoo
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Reticulated giraffe gives birth at Colorado zoo
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A zoo in Colorado announced a reticulated giraffe was born at the facility Wednesday morning and took its first steps.
Broken odometer numbers bring Maryland man third lottery jackpot
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
Broken odometer numbers bring Maryland man third lottery jackpot
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he used the numbers from his truck's broken odometer to buy the lottery ticket that earned him his third jackpot in 27 years.
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
Moose interrupts youth soccer game in Wyoming
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Moose interrupts youth soccer game in Wyoming
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A youth soccer game in Wyoming was interrupted when a bull moose ran onto the field, sending the players and spectators fleeing.
Snake on a plane causes chaos at Newark Liberty International Airport
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Snake on a plane causes chaos at Newark Liberty International Airport
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities responded to a plane that landed in Newark, N.J., after passengers on he flight from Tampa, Fla., found a snake on board.
Brazilian man's far-popping eyes earn Guinness World Record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Brazilian man's far-popping eyes earn Guinness World Record
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Brazilian man with an unusual talent earned a Guinness World Record for popping his eyes 0.71 inches beyond his eye sockets.
Smelly dog rescued from sewer in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Smelly dog rescued from sewer in England
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain assisted a dog that fell 10 feet through a broken manhole cover and ended up stranded in a sewer.
Austrian contortionist earns ninth Guinness World Records title
Odd News // 1 day ago
Austrian contortionist earns ninth Guinness World Records title
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An acrobatic contortionist from Austria earned her ninth Guinness World Record by holding the dimbasana yoga pose for 30 minutes, 3 seconds.
Former New York cab driver collects on 9-year-old IOU in Ireland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Former New York cab driver collects on 9-year-old IOU in Ireland
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A former New York City cab driver visited a bar in Ireland to collect the two pints of Guinness he was owed from an IOU given to him by a passenger nine years earlier.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record
Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record
Band responds to viral 'WEEZER' billboard in Utah with their own billboard
Band responds to viral 'WEEZER' billboard in Utah with their own billboard
Austrian contortionist earns ninth Guinness World Records title
Austrian contortionist earns ninth Guinness World Records title
Former New York cab driver collects on 9-year-old IOU in Ireland
Former New York cab driver collects on 9-year-old IOU in Ireland
Overturned truck spills 22,000 pounds of fish onto North Carolina highway
Overturned truck spills 22,000 pounds of fish onto North Carolina highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement