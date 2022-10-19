Reticulated giraffe gives birth at Colorado zoo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A zoo in Colorado announced a reticulated giraffe was born at the facility Wednesday morning and took its first steps.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs said the calf was born about 11 a.m. to Bailey, a second-time mother who previously gave birth to a giraffe named BB in September 2020.

The zoo said the as-yet-unnamed calf took its first steps shortly after birth and is now bonding off-exhibit with its mother. The pair can currently be seen via livestream on the zoo's website.

"Giraffe calves can be fragile, so we try to encourage people to be realistic about the risks while they enjoy the excitement of the hope we know giraffe calves bring to so many," Jason Bredahl, animal care manager, said in the news release announcing Bailey was in labor.

"We're optimistic that advances in medicine, like the availability of giraffe plasma and stem cell treatments, will help us navigate any medical needs the calf may have."