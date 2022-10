A donkey spotted wandering loose in a Willits, Calif., road was guided to a shopping center parking lot by bystanders and returned to its owner by animal care services officers. Photo courtesy of the Willits Police Department/Facebook

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Animal care services officers in California responded to a shopping center where bystanders had directed a loose donkey found wandering in a roadway. The Willits Police Department said it received multiple calls about a loose donkey wandering in South Main Street and animal care services officers responded to the area.

The officers found helpful residents had directed the donkey from the roadway to the parking lot of the Evergreen Shopping Center.

The department said the officers were able to locate the donkey's owner and the animal was returned home.