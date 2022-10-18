Trending
Oct. 18, 2022

Overturned truck spills 22,000 pounds of fish onto North Carolina highway

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina highway was partially closed Tuesday morning when a crashed truck spilled 22,000 pounds of fish into the roadway.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the truck overturned before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 95, in the Exit 61 area near Godwin.

The tractor-trailer lost its load of 22,000 pounds of catfish into the northbound lanes, sparking an hours-long clean-up operation.

The driver was examined at the scene by Emergency Medical Services and was found to be uninjured.

