Odd News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 5:03 PM

Smelly dog rescued from sewer in England

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain assisted a dog that fell 10 feet through a broken manhole cover and became stranded in a sewer.

Hampshire Fire & Rescue's Animal Rescue team and rescuers with the RSPCA responded to a home in Holbury, Hampshire, England, when a black Labrador named Ollie fell through a broken manhole cover in his owner's back yard.

Neighbors were asked to refrain from flushing their toilets during the rescue, responders said.

Ollie was brought back up to solid ground using a ground sheet. Rescuers said the dog was uninjured, but had obtained a foul odor during his time in the sewer.

