Patricia Richards of London, Ontario, won a $363,117.50 lottery jackpot just three years after collecting a $726,235 prize. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman collected a lottery jackpot worth more than $360,000 just three years after winning a prize of over $750,000. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said Patricia Richards of London won a jackpot of $363,117.50 -- $500,000 Canadian -- from the Sept. 23 Lotto Max drawing after buying a ticket at the Circle K on Admiral Drive in London. Advertisement

"I was at the store checking my ticket and I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I was in shock," Richards told OLG officials.

Richards, who previously scored a $726,235 -- $1 million Canadian -- prize playing Encore in 2019, said she called her son to share the good news.

"He couldn't believe this was happening," the winner said. "We went over the winning numbers together. I never dreamed this would happen -- let alone twice!"

The winner said her latest prize will go toward buying a new house and possibly a vacation to Hawaii.