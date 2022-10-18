Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 2:55 PM

Former New York cab driver collects on 9-year-old IOU in Ireland

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A former New York City cab driver visited a bar in Ireland to collect the two pints of Guinness he was owed from an IOU given to him by a passenger nine years earlier.

John McDonagh was driving his cab in New York at 4 a.m. in 2013 when he picked up Shane Gaffney, a Dublin resident who did not have the cash to cover his ride.

Advertisement

"He said he owned a bar in Dublin and I said, 'Yeah, everybody owns a bar in Dublin,'" McDonagh told WNYW-TV. "But he says, 'No, I can get you some free pints of Guinness.'"'

The men determined the cab ride was worth about two pints of Guinness at the 2013 exchange rate between the dollar and the euro, so Gaffney wrote McDonagh an IOU promising two pints at the Gaffney and Son Pub in Dublin.

McDonagh finally made his way to Ireland nine years later, while touring Off the Meter, On the Record, his one-man play about his nearly 40 years as a cabbie.

Gaffney and his parents were at the bar to welcome McDonagh.

"It has been surreal the whole time I've been here, it's been unbelievable. When I arrived at the bar, there was a massive banner welcoming me," McDonagh told the Irish Independent.

Advertisement

Read More

Ontario woman collects her second lottery jackpot in three years Loose donkey wrangled in shopping center parking lot Overturned truck spills 22,000 pounds of fish onto North Carolina highway

Latest Headlines

Ontario woman collects her second lottery jackpot in three years
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Ontario woman collects her second lottery jackpot in three years
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman collected a lottery jackpot worth more than $360,000 just three years after winning a prize of over $750,000.
Loose donkey wrangled in shopping center parking lot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Loose donkey wrangled in shopping center parking lot
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Animal care services officers in California responded to a shopping center where bystanders had directed a loose donkey found wandering in a roadway.
Overturned truck spills 22,000 pounds of fish onto North Carolina highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Overturned truck spills 22,000 pounds of fish onto North Carolina highway
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina highway was partially closed Tuesday morning when a crashed truck spilled 22,000 pounds of fish into the roadway.
Woman prepares 249 cups of tea in one hour for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Woman prepares 249 cups of tea in one hour for Guinness World Record
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A South African woman broke a Guinness World Record when she prepared 249 cups of tea in one hour.
Emu spotted wandering Illinois back yard
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Emu spotted wandering Illinois back yard
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An Illinois resident captured a photo of an unusual visitor to their back yard -- a loose emu.
Deer crashes into Georgia police chief's office
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Deer crashes into Georgia police chief's office
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A deer caused a mess Monday morning when it crashed through a window into a police chief's office.
Dog captured 31 days after fleeing New Jersey airport
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Dog captured 31 days after fleeing New Jersey airport
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A foster dog that escaped at a New Jersey airport just after arriving from Puerto Rico in mid-September has been safely recaptured weeks later.
Florida firefighters rescue woman with foot caught in massage chair
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Florida firefighters rescue woman with foot caught in massage chair
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida conducted an unusual rescue when they were summoned to assist a woman whose foot became stuck in a massage chair.
Maryland man wins $50,000 from lottery ticket purchased on a whim
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland man wins $50,000 from lottery ticket purchased on a whim
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he added a Bonus Match 5 ticket to his lottery purchase on a whim and ended up winning the $50,000 top prize.
Breaching humpback bumps boat off New Jersey coast
Odd News // 1 day ago
Breaching humpback bumps boat off New Jersey coast
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A father and son fishing off the New jersey coast captured video when a humpback whale breached in the water right next to them and bumped their boat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Study: Eat salmon, sardines in midlife for improved thinking, brain structure
Study: Eat salmon, sardines in midlife for improved thinking, brain structure
Swiss court orders Lidl to destroy chocolate bunnies in legal battle with Lindt
Swiss court orders Lidl to destroy chocolate bunnies in legal battle with Lindt
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement