Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 10:51 AM

Emu spotted wandering Illinois back yard

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An Illinois resident captured a photo of an unusual visitor to their back yard -- a loose emu.

The emu was caught on camera during the weekend in the back yard of a Vermilion County home, but the animal had fled by the time Vermilion County Animal Control could respond.

Advertisement

The photo shows the emu and the property owner's dog looking at one another through a fence.

The flightless bird is believed to be one of several emus that escaped from their Danville pen in late July. Multiple emus were later recaptured, but at least three of the Australian animals remain unaccounted for.

The owner of the emus said he believes his fence at 4D Farms in Danville was damaged by some kids, allowing the emus and a few cows to escape.

Read More

Deer crashes into Georgia police chief's office Dog captured 31 days after fleeing New Jersey airport Florida firefighters rescue woman with foot caught in massage chair

Latest Headlines

Deer crashes into Georgia police chief's office
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Deer crashes into Georgia police chief's office
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A deer caused a mess Monday morning when it crashed through a window into a police chief's office.
Dog captured 31 days after fleeing New Jersey airport
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Dog captured 31 days after fleeing New Jersey airport
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A foster dog that escaped at a New Jersey airport just after arriving from Puerto Rico in mid-September has been safely recaptured weeks later.
Florida firefighters rescue woman with foot caught in massage chair
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Florida firefighters rescue woman with foot caught in massage chair
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida conducted an unusual rescue when they were summoned to assist a woman whose foot became stuck in a massage chair.
Maryland man wins $50,000 from lottery ticket purchased on a whim
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Maryland man wins $50,000 from lottery ticket purchased on a whim
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he added a Bonus Match 5 ticket to his lottery purchase on a whim and ended up winning the $50,000 top prize.
Breaching humpback bumps boat off New Jersey coast
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Breaching humpback bumps boat off New Jersey coast
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A father and son fishing off the New jersey coast captured video when a humpback whale breached in the water right next to them and bumped their boat.
Band responds to viral 'WEEZER' billboard in Utah with their own billboard
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Band responds to viral 'WEEZER' billboard in Utah with their own billboard
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Utah man who went viral for renting out a Salt Lake City-area billboard to read "WEEZER" received a billboard response from the band four months later.
Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An Idaho man held 150 lit candles in his mouth for 30 seconds to break a Guinness World Record.
Entangled deer rescued from climbing net in New York
Odd News // 1 day ago
Entangled deer rescued from climbing net in New York
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a buck found with its antlers entangled in a children's climbing net.
Deer rescued from Ohio resident's swimming pool
Odd News // 3 days ago
Deer rescued from Ohio resident's swimming pool
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio came to the rescue of a deer that took a swim in a resident's pool and found itself unable to climb out.
Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery in Italy
Odd News // 3 days ago
Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery in Italy
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Doctors in Italy shared details of a recent, delicate brain surgery during which patient remained awake and playing the saxophone.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Study: Eat salmon, sardines in midlife for improved thinking, brain structure
Study: Eat salmon, sardines in midlife for improved thinking, brain structure
Swiss court orders Lidl to destroy chocolate bunnies in legal battle with Lindt
Swiss court orders Lidl to destroy chocolate bunnies in legal battle with Lindt
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement