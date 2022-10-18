Emu spotted wandering Illinois back yard

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An Illinois resident captured a photo of an unusual visitor to their back yard -- a loose emu.

The emu was caught on camera during the weekend in the back yard of a Vermilion County home, but the animal had fled by the time Vermilion County Animal Control could respond.

Advertisement

The photo shows the emu and the property owner's dog looking at one another through a fence.

The flightless bird is believed to be one of several emus that escaped from their Danville pen in late July. Multiple emus were later recaptured, but at least three of the Australian animals remain unaccounted for.

The owner of the emus said he believes his fence at 4D Farms in Danville was damaged by some kids, allowing the emus and a few cows to escape.