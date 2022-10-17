Trending
Oct. 17, 2022 / 3:16 PM

Maryland man wins $50,000 from lottery ticket purchased on a whim

By Ben Hooper
A Baltimore man who won $50,000 from a Bonus Match 5 lottery drawing said he doesn't normally buy tickets for the game, but ended up purchasing his winning ticket on a whim. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he added a Bonus Match 5 ticket to his lottery purchase on a whim and ended up winning the $50,000 top prize.

The 57-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he regularly buys tickets for Pick 3, Mega Millions and Powerball drawings, but only occasionally plays Bonus Match 5 when he gets a lucky feeling.

The player said he was picking up his usual tickets from Hob's Citgo in Sparrows Point on Oct. 1 when one such lucky feeling struck him, so on a whim he added a Bonus Match 5 ticket to his purchase.

The man said he was on his way to work a few days later when he stopped at Hob's Citgo to scan his tickets and discovered he had won the $50,000 prize.

"I'm shaking," he recalled of the moment he learned of his prize, "I'm holding the ticket and shaking."

The player said he asked the store manager to double-check the ticket for him, and she confirmed it was a top prize winner.

"I walked outside and my heart was pounding so fast," he said.

The man, whose previous largest lottery prize was $250, said he was doubly surprised by the fact that he won such a large prize from a quick-pick ticket.

"This was actually pure luck," he said.

The winner said half of his prize money will go to pay down his mortgage and the rest will go into savings and toward a vacation with his wife.

