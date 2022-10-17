Dog captured 31 days after fleeing New Jersey airport

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A foster dog that escaped at a New Jersey airport just after arriving from Puerto Rico in mid-September has been safely recaptured weeks later.

Adri Galler Lastra, founder and emeritus director of Puerto Rico animal shelter Amigos de los Animales, said Sukie, a light brown Labrador Retriever mix, escaped from a crate just after arriving at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

Galler Lastra said Sukie fled while an airport employee was removing her crate from the plane.

She announced on the shelter's Facebook page that Sukie was found early Monday morning, 31 days after she went missing.

Galler Lastra said a trapper used a trap baited with food smells to lure Sukie.

She said Sukie will be cared for by a shelter volunteer for a few days while she receives veterinary care and will then continue on to a foster up in upstate New York.