Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 17, 2022 / 4:08 PM

Dog captured 31 days after fleeing New Jersey airport

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A foster dog that escaped at a New Jersey airport just after arriving from Puerto Rico in mid-September has been safely recaptured weeks later.

Adri Galler Lastra, founder and emeritus director of Puerto Rico animal shelter Amigos de los Animales, said Sukie, a light brown Labrador Retriever mix, escaped from a crate just after arriving at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

Advertisement

Galler Lastra said Sukie fled while an airport employee was removing her crate from the plane.

She announced on the shelter's Facebook page that Sukie was found early Monday morning, 31 days after she went missing.

Galler Lastra said a trapper used a trap baited with food smells to lure Sukie.

She said Sukie will be cared for by a shelter volunteer for a few days while she receives veterinary care and will then continue on to a foster up in upstate New York.

Read More

Florida firefighters rescue woman with foot caught in massage chair Maryland man wins $50,000 from lottery ticket purchased on a whim Breaching humpback bumps boat off New Jersey coast

Latest Headlines

Florida firefighters rescue woman with foot caught in massage chair
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Florida firefighters rescue woman with foot caught in massage chair
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida conducted an unusual rescue when they were summoned to assist a woman whose foot became stuck in a massage chair.
Maryland man wins $50,000 from lottery ticket purchased on a whim
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland man wins $50,000 from lottery ticket purchased on a whim
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he added a Bonus Match 5 ticket to his lottery purchase on a whim and ended up winning the $50,000 top prize.
Breaching humpback bumps boat off New Jersey coast
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Breaching humpback bumps boat off New Jersey coast
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A father and son fishing off the New jersey coast captured video when a humpback whale breached in the water right next to them and bumped their boat.
Band responds to viral 'WEEZER' billboard in Utah with their own billboard
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Band responds to viral 'WEEZER' billboard in Utah with their own billboard
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Utah man who went viral for renting out a Salt Lake City-area billboard to read "WEEZER" received a billboard response from the band four months later.
Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An Idaho man held 150 lit candles in his mouth for 30 seconds to break a Guinness World Record.
Entangled deer rescued from climbing net in New York
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Entangled deer rescued from climbing net in New York
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a buck found with its antlers entangled in a children's climbing net.
Deer rescued from Ohio resident's swimming pool
Odd News // 2 days ago
Deer rescued from Ohio resident's swimming pool
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio came to the rescue of a deer that took a swim in a resident's pool and found itself unable to climb out.
Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery in Italy
Odd News // 2 days ago
Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery in Italy
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Doctors in Italy shared details of a recent, delicate brain surgery during which patient remained awake and playing the saxophone.
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
Odd News // 3 days ago
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize.
Bakery's 'Star Wars' inspired 'Pan Solo' sculpture goes viral
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bakery's 'Star Wars' inspired 'Pan Solo' sculpture goes viral
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A California bakery's entry in the local scarecrow contest is going viral after taking inspiration from actor Harrison Ford and a galaxy far, far away to create "Pan Solo."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery in Italy
Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery in Italy
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
Bakery's 'Star Wars' inspired 'Pan Solo' sculpture goes viral
Bakery's 'Star Wars' inspired 'Pan Solo' sculpture goes viral
Levi's jeans from 1880s auctioned for $87,400 after mine shaft discovery
Levi's jeans from 1880s auctioned for $87,400 after mine shaft discovery
Indian martial artist uses nunchaku to smash coconuts on volunteers' heads
Indian martial artist uses nunchaku to smash coconuts on volunteers' heads
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement