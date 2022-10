Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a buck found with its antlers entangled in a children's climbing net.

The Lancaster Police Department posted photos to Facebook showing an officer working to untangle the deer's antlers from the multicolored net.

"Today one of our officers assisted with helping out a deer that was trapped in some netting," the post said.

Police said the deer was successfully freed from the netting and returned to the wild.