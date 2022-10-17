Advertisement
Oct. 17, 2022 / 12:28 PM

Breaching humpback bumps boat off New Jersey coast

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A father and son fishing off the New jersey coast captured video when a humpback whale breached in the water right next to them and bumped their boat.

Zack Piller, who captured the video and posted it to Instagram, said he was fishing with his father near the Jersey Shore when the whale emerged from the water.

The video shows Piller reacting with shock and enthusiasm as the whale rises into the air and crashes back into the water, tapping the boat and causing it to rock back and forth.

Piller said he and his father were unharmed in the encounter.

