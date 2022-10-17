Florida firefighters rescue woman with foot caught in massage chair

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida conducted an unusual rescue when they were summoned to assist a woman whose foot became stuck in a massage chair.

City of Naples Fire-Rescue said firefighters responded to a report of a person with their leg stuck in a massage chair and they arrived to find the woman's foot was stuck in a part of the chair intended to massage the legs.

The firefighters cut off the power to the chair and used a grinder to cut through the steel rods holding the chair's rollers in place.

The woman was examined by paramedics and released at the scene.