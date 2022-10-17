Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An Idaho man held 150 lit candles in his mouth for 30 seconds to break a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he previously attempted the same record in December, but failed when some of the candles fell out of his mouth.

"The weight of all the candles was intense and I had over 10 minutes of salivating making the candles slippery in my mouth," Rush said of his most recent attempt. "Only 5 seconds in I could feel them slipping out so I had to clamp down even harder and bite in with my teeth to keep them from falling out."

Rush said he wore eye protection during the attempt, but he still had to struggle with smoke inhalation and the candles becoming slippery from his saliva.

Rush successfully broke the record of 105 candles, which was set by North Carolina man Garrett James in 2021.