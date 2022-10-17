Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 17, 2022 / 11:32 AM

Man holds 150 lit candles in his mouth for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An Idaho man held 150 lit candles in his mouth for 30 seconds to break a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he previously attempted the same record in December, but failed when some of the candles fell out of his mouth.

Advertisement

"The weight of all the candles was intense and I had over 10 minutes of salivating making the candles slippery in my mouth," Rush said of his most recent attempt. "Only 5 seconds in I could feel them slipping out so I had to clamp down even harder and bite in with my teeth to keep them from falling out."

Rush said he wore eye protection during the attempt, but he still had to struggle with smoke inhalation and the candles becoming slippery from his saliva.

Rush successfully broke the record of 105 candles, which was set by North Carolina man Garrett James in 2021.

Read More

David Rush nears 250 Guinness World Records with fist-bumping feat Entangled deer rescued from climbing net in New York Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery in Italy

Latest Headlines

Entangled deer rescued from climbing net in New York
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Entangled deer rescued from climbing net in New York
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a buck found with its antlers entangled in a children's climbing net.
Deer rescued from Ohio resident's swimming pool
Odd News // 2 days ago
Deer rescued from Ohio resident's swimming pool
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio came to the rescue of a deer that took a swim in a resident's pool and found itself unable to climb out.
Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery in Italy
Odd News // 2 days ago
Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery in Italy
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Doctors in Italy shared details of a recent, delicate brain surgery during which patient remained awake and playing the saxophone.
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
Odd News // 2 days ago
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize.
Bakery's 'Star Wars' inspired 'Pan Solo' sculpture goes viral
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bakery's 'Star Wars' inspired 'Pan Solo' sculpture goes viral
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A California bakery's entry in the local scarecrow contest is going viral after taking inspiration from actor Harrison Ford and a galaxy far, far away to create "Pan Solo."
Wallaby encounters nearly spell disaster at Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
Odd News // 2 days ago
Wallaby encounters nearly spell disaster at Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Motorcyclists preparing for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Phillip Island experienced two close calls when wallabies bounded across the track.
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
Odd News // 2 days ago
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A 100-year-old Ohio man who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's oldest practicing doctor said he has no plans to retire anytime soon.
German students break acceleration record for electric vehicle
Odd News // 3 days ago
German students break acceleration record for electric vehicle
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A team of students from Germany's University of Stuttgart broke a Guinness World Record when their electric vehicle accelerated from 0 to 62 mph in 1.461 seconds.
Indian martial artist uses nunchaku to smash coconuts on volunteers' heads
Odd News // 3 days ago
Indian martial artist uses nunchaku to smash coconuts on volunteers' heads
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A martial artist from India broke a Guinness World Record by using nunchaku to smash 42 coconuts in one minute -- while the fruits were on volunteers' heads.
Big black bear relocated from under deck of Colorado home
Odd News // 3 days ago
Big black bear relocated from under deck of Colorado home
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a resident's home to relocate a large black bear found taking shelter under the deck.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery in Italy
Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery in Italy
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
Levi's jeans from 1880s auctioned for $87,400 after mine shaft discovery
Levi's jeans from 1880s auctioned for $87,400 after mine shaft discovery
Indian martial artist uses nunchaku to smash coconuts on volunteers' heads
Indian martial artist uses nunchaku to smash coconuts on volunteers' heads
Bakery's 'Star Wars' inspired 'Pan Solo' sculpture goes viral
Bakery's 'Star Wars' inspired 'Pan Solo' sculpture goes viral
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement