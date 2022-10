A Michigan man who thought an email informing him of a $100,000 lottery prize was a prank later learned he had been entered into a second chance drawing by using the Michigan Lottery app to scan non-winning scratch-off tickets. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize. The 59-year-old Ingham County man told Michigan Lottery officials he received an email saying he had won $100,000 in a lottery second chance drawing, but he was suspicious because he didn't remember entering any such drawing. Advertisement

"I got an email that said I won $100,000 in a lottery second chance game," the player said. "I thought it was from some college buddies who were playing a trick on me. Even after I talked to someone at the lottery, I was skeptical about everything. Now, sitting here holding a check, I know that it's very real!"

It turned out the player had used the Michigan Lottery app to scan a non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches scratch-off ticket, which automatically entered him in the Sept. 28 drawing.

"I've been a Lottery player for a long time and I've won a little here and there, but you never think it will be you who wins the big one," he said. "I've dreamed about what this would be like, but never imagined it would be a reality."