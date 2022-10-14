German students break acceleration record for electric vehicle

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A team of students from Germany's University of Stuttgart broke a Guinness World Record when their electric vehicle accelerated from 0 to 62 mph in 1.461 seconds.

The students, known as the GreenTeam, designed an electric car with peak acceleration that is "roughly equivalent to the force experienced by astronauts when a rocket re-enters the Earth's atmosphere," the university announced.

Advertisement

The car earned the Guinness World Record for fastest accelerating electric vehicle after it went from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour -- roughly 62 mph -- in just 1.461 seconds.

The GreenTeam previously held the same record in 2012, when their car accelerated with a time of 2.681 seconds, but the record was subsequently broken multiple times.