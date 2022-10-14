Deer rescued from Ohio resident's swimming pool

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio came to the rescue of a deer that took a swim in a resident's pool and found itself unable to climb out.

The Medina Police Department said officers responded about 8:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of a deer trapped in a resident's above-ground pool.

Body camera footage from the rescue shows the officers using an animal control pole to lasso the deer and guide it to an area near the pool's edge.

The officers were then able to hoist the deer to safety.

The deer was able to get back onto its feet and run off into the wild.