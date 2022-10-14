Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 14, 2022 / 12:06 PM

World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire

By Ben Hooper
Dr. Howard Tucker of Cleveland, who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's oldest practicing doctor, is now 100 years old and has no plans to retire. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Dr. Howard Tucker of Cleveland, who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's oldest practicing doctor, is now 100 years old and has no plans to retire. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A 100-year-old Ohio man who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's oldest practicing doctor said he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Dr. Howard Tucker of Cleveland was initially certified as the world's oldest practicing doctor in February 2021, when he was 98 years and 231 days old.

Advertisement

Tucker, now 100, said he continues to work full time, with his typical day lasting from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The doctor said he caught COVID-19 shortly after his 100th birthday in July, but he continued to teach his residents via Zoom while recovering.

"I regard this Guinness World Records title as a singular honor and look upon it as another achievement in a long, satisfying and happy life," Tucker told Guinness World Records.

The centenarian, whose wife, Sue, 89, is also still working as a practicing psychoanalyst, said he has no plans to retire.

"Gosh, no! I believe retirement is the enemy of longevity. Even in my younger years, I never once contemplated retirement," he said. "When you love what you do and are still capable of doing it, why would you want to retire?"
Advertisement

Read More

German students break acceleration record for electric vehicle Indian martial artist uses nunchaku to smash coconuts on volunteers' heads Big black bear relocated from under deck of Colorado home

Latest Headlines

German students break acceleration record for electric vehicle
Odd News // 1 hour ago
German students break acceleration record for electric vehicle
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A team of students from Germany's University of Stuttgart broke a Guinness World Record when their electric vehicle accelerated from 0 to 62 mph in 1.461 seconds.
Indian martial artist uses nunchaku to smash coconuts on volunteers' heads
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Indian martial artist uses nunchaku to smash coconuts on volunteers' heads
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A martial artist from India broke a Guinness World Record by using nunchaku to smash 42 coconuts in one minute -- while the fruits were on volunteers' heads.
Big black bear relocated from under deck of Colorado home
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Big black bear relocated from under deck of Colorado home
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a resident's home to relocate a large black bear found taking shelter under the deck.
Levi's jeans from 1880s auctioned for $87,400 after mine shaft discovery
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Levi's jeans from 1880s auctioned for $87,400 after mine shaft discovery
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A pair of Levi's jeans dating from the 1880s were found in an abandoned mine and auctioned for $87,400.
Maryland man wins his second lottery jackpot in seven years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Maryland man wins his second lottery jackpot in seven years
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket seven years after he collected a $77,777 top prize from another ticket.
Reported rattlesnake in Texas woman's home was an escaped python
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Reported rattlesnake in Texas woman's home was an escaped python
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said a reported rattlesnake inside a resident's home was found to be an apparent escaped pet python searching for shelter.
Michigan farmer's 104.5-pound butternut squash breaks world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Michigan farmer's 104.5-pound butternut squash breaks world record
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan farmer earned a Guinness World Records title when his gargantuan butternut squash was officially weighed at 104.5 pounds.
Goose makes surprise appearance during Dodgers-Padres game
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Goose makes surprise appearance during Dodgers-Padres game
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The National League Division Series game between the Dodgers and Padres in Los Angeles was briefly interrupted when a goose joined the players on the field.
Alligator caught swimming in the ocean in Florida
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator caught swimming in the ocean in Florida
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A wildlife trapper was summoned to a Florida beach to remove a massive alligator spotted taking a swim in the ocean.
Canadian police search for escaped ball python
Odd News // 1 day ago
Canadian police search for escaped ball python
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Canada are looking for a 3-foot ball python that went missing from its home in Oak Bay, British Columbia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Levi's jeans from 1880s auctioned for $87,400 after mine shaft discovery
Levi's jeans from 1880s auctioned for $87,400 after mine shaft discovery
Alligator caught swimming in the ocean in Florida
Alligator caught swimming in the ocean in Florida
'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scare record
'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scare record
Goose makes surprise appearance during Dodgers-Padres game
Goose makes surprise appearance during Dodgers-Padres game
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement