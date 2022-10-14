World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire

Dr. Howard Tucker of Cleveland, who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's oldest practicing doctor, is now 100 years old and has no plans to retire. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A 100-year-old Ohio man who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's oldest practicing doctor said he has no plans to retire anytime soon. Dr. Howard Tucker of Cleveland was initially certified as the world's oldest practicing doctor in February 2021, when he was 98 years and 231 days old. Advertisement

Tucker, now 100, said he continues to work full time, with his typical day lasting from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The doctor said he caught COVID-19 shortly after his 100th birthday in July, but he continued to teach his residents via Zoom while recovering.

"I regard this Guinness World Records title as a singular honor and look upon it as another achievement in a long, satisfying and happy life," Tucker told Guinness World Records.

The centenarian, whose wife, Sue, 89, is also still working as a practicing psychoanalyst, said he has no plans to retire.

"Gosh, no! I believe retirement is the enemy of longevity. Even in my younger years, I never once contemplated retirement," he said. "When you love what you do and are still capable of doing it, why would you want to retire?"