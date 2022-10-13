Reported rattlesnake in Texas woman's home was an escaped python

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said a reported rattlesnake inside a resident's home was found to be an apparent escaped pet python searching for shelter.

The Universal City Police Department said a homeowner contacted authorities Wednesday morning after discovering what she believed to be a rattlesnake inside her house.

Advertisement

Officer Hector Luevano, who has experience with snakes, responded to the home and discovered the serpent was actually a non-venomous python.

"The lady provided him with an old pillowcase to transport the snake and it was later picked up by our animal control folks," police Lt. Sheila "Tina" Vitacco told KSAT-TV. "The officer asked if the lady wanted to keep it since it was a pet but she was not having any of that."

Luevano took the snake back to the police station, where it was later retrieved by Universal City Animal Services.

Officials said they believe the snake to be an escaped pet and are now trying to find the animal's owner.