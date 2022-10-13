Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 2:10 PM

Reported rattlesnake in Texas woman's home was an escaped python

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said a reported rattlesnake inside a resident's home was found to be an apparent escaped pet python searching for shelter.

The Universal City Police Department said a homeowner contacted authorities Wednesday morning after discovering what she believed to be a rattlesnake inside her house.

Advertisement

Officer Hector Luevano, who has experience with snakes, responded to the home and discovered the serpent was actually a non-venomous python.

"The lady provided him with an old pillowcase to transport the snake and it was later picked up by our animal control folks," police Lt. Sheila "Tina" Vitacco told KSAT-TV. "The officer asked if the lady wanted to keep it since it was a pet but she was not having any of that."

Luevano took the snake back to the police station, where it was later retrieved by Universal City Animal Services.

Officials said they believe the snake to be an escaped pet and are now trying to find the animal's owner.

Read More

Michigan farmer's 104.5-pound butternut squash breaks world record Goose makes surprise appearance during Dodgers-Padres game Alligator caught swimming in the ocean in Florida

Latest Headlines

Michigan farmer's 104.5-pound butternut squash breaks world record
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Michigan farmer's 104.5-pound butternut squash breaks world record
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan farmer earned a Guinness World Records title when his gargantuan butternut squash was officially weighed at 104.5 pounds.
Goose makes surprise appearance during Dodgers-Padres game
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Goose makes surprise appearance during Dodgers-Padres game
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The National League Division Series game between the Dodgers and Padres in Los Angeles was briefly interrupted when a goose joined the players on the field.
Alligator caught swimming in the ocean in Florida
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Alligator caught swimming in the ocean in Florida
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A wildlife trapper was summoned to a Florida beach to remove a massive alligator spotted taking a swim in the ocean.
Canadian police search for escaped ball python
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Canadian police search for escaped ball python
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Canada are looking for a 3-foot ball python that went missing from its home in Oak Bay, British Columbia.
'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scare record
Odd News // 1 day ago
'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scare record
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A new Netflix horror mystery-thriller, "The Midnight Club," has broken a record for the most scripted jump scares in a television episode.
Katmai National Park & Preserve announces '747' as winner of Fat Bear Week
Odd News // 1 day ago
Katmai National Park & Preserve announces '747' as winner of Fat Bear Week
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Katmai National Park & Preserve has announced that "747" is the winner of its annual Fat Bear Week.
Woman in Australia wins AU$25,000 from birthday lotto ticket
Odd News // 2 days ago
Woman in Australia wins AU$25,000 from birthday lotto ticket
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A woman in Australia has won AU$25,000 from a ticket her husband purchased as a birthday gift.
Mountain lion seen in Madison County in Iowa
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mountain lion seen in Madison County in Iowa
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Police in Madison County, Iowa have released footage and images of mountain lions roaming the area.
Minnesota man's 2,560-lb. pumpkin wins championship
Odd News // 2 days ago
Minnesota man's 2,560-lb. pumpkin wins championship
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Minnesota resident Travis Gienger's 2,560 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif.
Animal rescuers save kitten with glass jar stuck over her head
Odd News // 2 days ago
Animal rescuers save kitten with glass jar stuck over her head
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Boston came to the aid of a kitten found wandering the city's streets with a glass bowl or jar stuck over her head.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Mountain lion seen in Madison County in Iowa
Mountain lion seen in Madison County in Iowa
Eight skydivers over 80 execute formation above Florida
Eight skydivers over 80 execute formation above Florida
Katmai National Park & Preserve announces '747' as winner of Fat Bear Week
Katmai National Park & Preserve announces '747' as winner of Fat Bear Week
Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas
Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement