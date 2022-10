An Arnold, Md., man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously collecting a $77,777 jackpot in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket seven years after he collected a $77,777 top prize from another ticket. The 45-year-old Arnold man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought his $100,000 Crossword 6th Edition scratch-off ticket for $10 from Chesapeake Market Citgo in Annapolis and used the store's scanner to reveal it was a $100,000 winner. Advertisement

"I was excited and happy, but I wasn't getting too excited since I was at the gas station," the man said.

The player previously won a $77,777 top prize from a Lucky 7 scratch-off ticket in 2015.

"I really don't play that much. I guess I am lucky," he said.

The winner said his previous jackpot went toward college funds for his children, and he is now planning to share his latest winnings with his adult children.

"I like to spend time with family and like to help out family members," the man said.