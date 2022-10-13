Indian martial artist uses nunchaku to smash coconuts on volunteers' heads

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A martial artist from India broke a Guinness World Record by using nunchaku to smash 42 coconuts in one minute -- while the fruits were on volunteers' heads.

A video posted to YouTube by Guinness World Records shows martial artist KV Saidalavi standing in the center of a circle formed by six volunteers with coconuts balanced on their heads.

Saidalavi uses his nunchaku -- a weapon also commonly known as nunchucks -- to smash one coconut at a time, with each volunteer putting a new coconut on his head after the previous one was destroyed.

Saidalavi, who holds five other world records for his martial arts skills, managed to smash 42 coconuts in the one-minute time period.