Odd News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 10:47 AM

Alligator caught swimming in the ocean in Florida

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A wildlife trapper was summoned to a Florida beach to remove a massive alligator spotted taking a swim in the ocean.

The City of Delray Beach said in a Facebook post that a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper responded to the shoreline alongside the Delray Beach Police Department and Delray Beach Fire Rescue lifeguards when a large alligator was spotted taking a saltwater swim.

"While the American alligator prefers freshwater lakes, slow-moving rivers, and wetlands, they are occasionally seen in brackish water," the post said. "Alligators can tolerate saltwater for short periods."

The gator was not harmed and was taken to an alligator farm in the area.

Canadian police search for escaped ball python
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Canadian police search for escaped ball python
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Canada are looking for a 3-foot ball python that went missing from its home in Oak Bay, British Columbia.
'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scare record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scare record
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A new Netflix horror mystery-thriller, "The Midnight Club," has broken a record for the most scripted jump scares in a television episode.
Katmai National Park & Preserve announces '747' as winner of Fat Bear Week
Odd News // 1 day ago
Katmai National Park & Preserve announces '747' as winner of Fat Bear Week
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Katmai National Park & Preserve has announced that "747" is the winner of its annual Fat Bear Week.
Woman in Australia wins AU$25,000 from birthday lotto ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman in Australia wins AU$25,000 from birthday lotto ticket
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A woman in Australia has won AU$25,000 from a ticket her husband purchased as a birthday gift.
Mountain lion seen in Madison County in Iowa
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mountain lion seen in Madison County in Iowa
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Police in Madison County, Iowa have released footage and images of mountain lions roaming the area.
Minnesota man's 2,560-lb. pumpkin wins championship
Odd News // 2 days ago
Minnesota man's 2,560-lb. pumpkin wins championship
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Minnesota resident Travis Gienger's 2,560 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif.
Animal rescuers save kitten with glass jar stuck over her head
Odd News // 2 days ago
Animal rescuers save kitten with glass jar stuck over her head
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Boston came to the aid of a kitten found wandering the city's streets with a glass bowl or jar stuck over her head.
Eight skydivers over 80 execute formation above Florida
Odd News // 2 days ago
Eight skydivers over 80 execute formation above Florida
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A group of eight skydivers over age 80 jumped out of a plane above Florida and broke a world record for the largest formation of jumpers in their age group.
Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas
Odd News // 2 days ago
Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Visitors to an In-N-Out Burger fast food restaurant in Las Vegas were treated to an unusual scene when a man brought his camel through the drive-through to enjoy some fries.
Maryland man's analysis of winning lottery numbers earns him $50,000
Odd News // 2 days ago
Maryland man's analysis of winning lottery numbers earns him $50,000
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who chose his lottery numbers by analyzing 20 years of drawings said he used the digits for several years before scoring a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot.
