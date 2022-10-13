Alligator caught swimming in the ocean in Florida

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A wildlife trapper was summoned to a Florida beach to remove a massive alligator spotted taking a swim in the ocean.

The City of Delray Beach said in a Facebook post that a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper responded to the shoreline alongside the Delray Beach Police Department and Delray Beach Fire Rescue lifeguards when a large alligator was spotted taking a saltwater swim.

"While the American alligator prefers freshwater lakes, slow-moving rivers, and wetlands, they are occasionally seen in brackish water," the post said. "Alligators can tolerate saltwater for short periods."

The gator was not harmed and was taken to an alligator farm in the area.