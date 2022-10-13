Goose makes surprise appearance during Dodgers-Padres game

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The National League Division Series game between the Dodgers and Padres in Los Angeles was briefly interrupted when a goose joined the players on the field.

The greater white-fronted goose, which some outlets initially confused for a duck, showed up just outside the infield at Dodger Stadium during the bottom of the eighth inning on Wednesday.

Game play continued for a short time with the fowl invader on the field, but stadium personnel eventually corralled the bird off the field.

Video of the capture shows workers chasing the goose from behind home plate to where it was successfully netted near third base.

The Padres went on to win the game 5-3.