Canadian police search for escaped ball python

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Canada are looking for a 3-foot ball python that went missing from its home in Oak Bay, British Columbia.
The owner of the snake reported the animal missing from its glass enclosure and fears it may have slithered away and died in the cool temperatures, the Oak Bay Police Department posted on Twitter.
The missing snake, which weighs about two or three pounds, was last seen on Oct. 7. It is not venomous, has no fangs and was recently fed, police said. The home and surrounding area have been searched and neighbors contacted.
The serpent is the latest to slither free from its owners. Last month, residents of a home in Cody, Wyo., called animal rescuers after finding a ball python in their garage.