Woman in Australia wins AU$25,000 from birthday lotto ticket

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A woman in Noosa Australia has won AU$25,000, roughly the equivalent of $15,823 in American dollars, from an AU$2 Instant Scratch-its ticket her husband purchased for her birthday.

The woman has told lottery officials that her birthday celebrations will now continue and that she couldn't believe her eyes at first "there were a few moments of complete confusion before I realized that I'd actually won."

The Lottery's media center is reporting that 139 people have won Instant Scratch-its top prizes in the 2022 financial year so far, adding up to AU$14.51 million in winnings, the equivalent of approximately $9.18 million American dollars.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Noosa Junction Newsagency and employees reported that they are elated with the outcome.

The Lottery's media center reports that the winning woman is unsure what she will do with the money "I don't know what I'll do yet, but I know I'm going to enjoy it."