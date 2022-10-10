Maryland man's analysis of winning lottery numbers earns him $50,000

A Baltimore man said he analyzed 20 years of the winning numbers from the Maryland Lottery's Bonus Match 5 drawing to come up with the number combination that earned him a $50,000 prize. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who chose his lottery numbers by analyzing 20 years of drawings said he used the digits for several years before scoring a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot. The 77-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he analyzed 20 years of drawing results to come up with his set of lucky lottery numbers. Advertisement

"I can remember numbers and number groups from some of the first Bonus Match 5 drawings you ever had. They just stick in my head," the player told lottery officials.

The man used his set of numbers for multiple years, most recently to buy a ticket for the Sept. 16 Bonus Match 5 drawing from Long Gate Mobil in Baltimore.

The player said he was watching TV when the winning numbers scrolled across the screen.

"I recognized them right away," he said, "all five of them!"

The winner said he called the lottery's winning numbers phone line just to double-check.

"I've had four numbers match several times, but, to be truthful, I never expected to get all five," he said.

The ticket earned the man a $50,000 jackpot. He said he plans to put his winnings toward a new car.

