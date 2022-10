The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said two deputies responded to the middle of a local road to wrangle an escaped donkey wandering loose. Photo courtesy of Office of Stafford County Sheriff/Facebook

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Virginia responded to an unusual situation when an escaped donkey was spotted wandering down a road. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said an emergency call came in about 1:03 a.m. Saturday reporting a donkey wandering loose on Brooke Road. Advertisement

Deputies A.J. Deasy and D.J. Ferrell responded to the neighborhood and were able to wrangle the loose animal.

The donkey was not injured and was returned to its owner's property.