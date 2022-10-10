Trending
Oct. 10, 2022 / 5:20 PM

Animal rescuers save kitten with glass jar stuck over her head

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Boston came to the aid of a kitten found wandering the city's streets with a glass bowl or jar stuck over her head.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston said Fall River Animal Control passed along a report of a kitten seen wandering in the Danforth Street area with a round glass object stuck over its head, and field agents arrived to find the female kitten wandering a roadway.

The agents were able to remove the glass object and took the kitten ARL's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center for further treatment.

The kitten, dubbed Buzz Lightyear after the spaceman from the Toy Story franchise, wad found to be in good health at the shelter and is being socialized to make her more comfortable around humans.

