Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 10, 2022 / 12:12 PM

Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in a Texas city said a small purse from the 1950s was found inside the walls at a former school building -- and they have now identified the owner.

The League City Historical Society and the Clear Creek Independent School District said the purse was recently found during renovation work at the League City Community Center, which formerly served as the League City School.

Advertisement

"The purse was full of what looked like a wallet and it turned out to be a diary. Picture it as today's Facebook: you're putting everything down. She wrote about her love life, who she broke up with," League City Historical Society Vice President Richard Lewis said in a video posted to Facebook.

The purse contained the name "Beverly Williams" and numerous photos dating back 50-70 years.

Officials said they were able to contact the family of Williams, who attended the school in the 1950s. Williams, who was born in 1945, died in September 2016.

The officials said they were able to speak to Williams' daughter.

"She was blown away by what we said to her," Lewis told the Houston Chronicle.

Advertisement

The historical society said it will reveal more details about the purse discovery at its Oct. 27 meeting.

Read More

Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road Idaho man balances guitar on his chin for 1 hour, 35 minutes Boa constrictor rescued from roof of North Carolina home

Latest Headlines

Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Odd News // 57 minutes ago
Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Virginia responded to an unusual situation when an escaped donkey was spotted wandering down a road.
Idaho man balances guitar on his chin for 1 hour, 35 minutes
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Idaho man balances guitar on his chin for 1 hour, 35 minutes
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An Idaho man said it was a "lesson in pain" breaking a Guinness World Record for longest duration balancing a guitar on the chin.
Boa constrictor rescued from roof of North Carolina home
Odd News // 2 days ago
Boa constrictor rescued from roof of North Carolina home
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina conducted an unusual rescue when a boa constrictor was spotted stranded on the roof of a home.
German man earns world record with collection of 1,519 rotating puzzles
Odd News // 2 days ago
German man earns world record with collection of 1,519 rotating puzzles
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A German man with a love of Rubik's cubes earned a Guinness World Record for his collection of 1,519 rotating puzzles.
Tree frog stows away from Dominican Republic to England in banana bag
Odd News // 2 days ago
Tree frog stows away from Dominican Republic to England in banana bag
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a British family's home when they discovered a tiny frog that stowed away from the Dominican Republic in a bag of bananas.
Missouri woman's last-minute decision leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Missouri woman's last-minute decision leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who stopped at a convenience store to get snacks for her kids said a last-minute decision to buy a Powerball ticket earned her a $50,000 prize.
California zoo's escaped armadillo found safe
Odd News // 3 days ago
California zoo's escaped armadillo found safe
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Zoo in California said zookeepers are searching the surrounding area following the escape of a six-banded armadillo.
Mystery odor stinks up Utah city, cause remains unknown
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mystery odor stinks up Utah city, cause remains unknown
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Officials in a Utah city are investigating the cause of a foul odor reported by residents -- and it doesn't appear to be coming from the sewer.
Suspected baby alligator found wandering far from South Carolina coast
Odd News // 2 days ago
Suspected baby alligator found wandering far from South Carolina coast
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina responded to an unusual call to round up a baby alligator or caiman spotted wandering loose in the streets far from its natural habitat.
Mexican acrobat breaks two handstand records
Odd News // 3 days ago
Mexican acrobat breaks two handstand records
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Mexican acrobat used his ability to balance on his hands to break two Guinness World Records: longest duration to perform a single arm handstand and longest duration to perform a handstand on a rotating platform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle found in Caribbean
Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle found in Caribbean
Friend's phone call tips man off to $271,601 lottery jackpot
Friend's phone call tips man off to $271,601 lottery jackpot
Mystery odor stinks up Utah city, cause remains unknown
Mystery odor stinks up Utah city, cause remains unknown
California woman's lost cat found in Idaho nine years later
California woman's lost cat found in Idaho nine years later
German man earns world record with collection of 1,519 rotating puzzles
German man earns world record with collection of 1,519 rotating puzzles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement