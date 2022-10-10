Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in a Texas city said a small purse from the 1950s was found inside the walls at a former school building -- and they have now identified the owner.

The League City Historical Society and the Clear Creek Independent School District said the purse was recently found during renovation work at the League City Community Center, which formerly served as the League City School.

"The purse was full of what looked like a wallet and it turned out to be a diary. Picture it as today's Facebook: you're putting everything down. She wrote about her love life, who she broke up with," League City Historical Society Vice President Richard Lewis said in a video posted to Facebook.

The purse contained the name "Beverly Williams" and numerous photos dating back 50-70 years.

Officials said they were able to contact the family of Williams, who attended the school in the 1950s. Williams, who was born in 1945, died in September 2016.

The officials said they were able to speak to Williams' daughter.

"She was blown away by what we said to her," Lewis told the Houston Chronicle.

The historical society said it will reveal more details about the purse discovery at its Oct. 27 meeting.