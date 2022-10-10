Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 10, 2022 / 3:52 PM

Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Visitors to an In-N-Out Burger fast food restaurant in Las Vegas were treated to an unusual scene when a man brought his camel through the drive-through to enjoy some fries.

A video filmed outside the eatery Oct. 4 shows a dromedary camel named Fergie walking through the drive-through lane with her handler, Brandon Nobles.

Advertisement

Nobles told onlookers Fergie is a 14-year-old camel rescued from her former home in Colorado.

The video shows Nobles take Fergie through the drive-though to get French fries.

"She loves the French fries," Nobles says as Fergie feasts.

Fergie now lives on Nobles' farm and has paid visits to numerous local businesses. Nobles' Instagram account features photos and videos showing Fergie visiting other restaurants including Wendy's and Einstein Bros Bagels.

Read More

Maryland man's analysis of winning lottery numbers earns him $50,000 Trapped cow hoisted out of cellar in Virginia Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school

Latest Headlines

Maryland man's analysis of winning lottery numbers earns him $50,000
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland man's analysis of winning lottery numbers earns him $50,000
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who chose his lottery numbers by analyzing 20 years of drawings said he used the digits for several years before scoring a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot.
Trapped cow hoisted out of cellar in Virginia
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Trapped cow hoisted out of cellar in Virginia
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Virginia responded to a barn where a cow fell through the floor and ended up stranded in the 7-foot-deep cellar.
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in a Texas city said a small purse from the 1950s was found inside the walls at a former school building -- and they have now identified the owner.
Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Virginia responded to an unusual situation when an escaped donkey was spotted wandering down a road.
Idaho man balances guitar on his chin for 1 hour, 35 minutes
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Idaho man balances guitar on his chin for 1 hour, 35 minutes
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An Idaho man said it was a "lesson in pain" breaking a Guinness World Record for longest duration balancing a guitar on the chin.
Boa constrictor rescued from roof of North Carolina home
Odd News // 3 days ago
Boa constrictor rescued from roof of North Carolina home
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina conducted an unusual rescue when a boa constrictor was spotted stranded on the roof of a home.
German man earns world record with collection of 1,519 rotating puzzles
Odd News // 3 days ago
German man earns world record with collection of 1,519 rotating puzzles
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A German man with a love of Rubik's cubes earned a Guinness World Record for his collection of 1,519 rotating puzzles.
Tree frog stows away from Dominican Republic to England in banana bag
Odd News // 3 days ago
Tree frog stows away from Dominican Republic to England in banana bag
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a British family's home when they discovered a tiny frog that stowed away from the Dominican Republic in a bag of bananas.
Missouri woman's last-minute decision leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Missouri woman's last-minute decision leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who stopped at a convenience store to get snacks for her kids said a last-minute decision to buy a Powerball ticket earned her a $50,000 prize.
California zoo's escaped armadillo found safe
Odd News // 3 days ago
California zoo's escaped armadillo found safe
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Zoo in California said zookeepers are searching the surrounding area following the escape of a six-banded armadillo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Friend's phone call tips man off to $271,601 lottery jackpot
Friend's phone call tips man off to $271,601 lottery jackpot
Mystery odor stinks up Utah city, cause remains unknown
Mystery odor stinks up Utah city, cause remains unknown
Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle found in Caribbean
Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle found in Caribbean
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement