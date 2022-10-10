Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Visitors to an In-N-Out Burger fast food restaurant in Las Vegas were treated to an unusual scene when a man brought his camel through the drive-through to enjoy some fries.

A video filmed outside the eatery Oct. 4 shows a dromedary camel named Fergie walking through the drive-through lane with her handler, Brandon Nobles.

Nobles told onlookers Fergie is a 14-year-old camel rescued from her former home in Colorado.

The video shows Nobles take Fergie through the drive-though to get French fries.

"She loves the French fries," Nobles says as Fergie feasts.

Fergie now lives on Nobles' farm and has paid visits to numerous local businesses. Nobles' Instagram account features photos and videos showing Fergie visiting other restaurants including Wendy's and Einstein Bros Bagels.