A group of eight skydivers over the age of 80 executed a formation over DeLand, Fla., to break a world record for their age group. Photo by Sabine_999/Pixabay.com

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A group of eight skydivers over age 80 jumped out of a plane above Florida and broke a world record for the largest formation of jumpers in their age group. The Jumpers Over Eighty Society, or JOES, organized the attempt at Skydive DeLand as part of a three-day event for the International Skydiving Hall of Fame Celebration. Advertisement

Eight JOES members -- Jim Culhane, Cliff Davis, Scotty Gallan, Walt Green, Paul Hinen, Sky Huminsky, Woody McKay and Ted Williams -- made the jump and arranged themselves into formation to break the world record, which previously stood at six jumpers.

"Many of us have made significant contributions to the modern sport of skydiving over the years, and we are all proud to represent our sport with a demonstration that illustrates how the skills and expertise of our team is timeless and are always evolving," Davis told WKMG-TV.

Skydive DeLand said photos and video from the event are being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.