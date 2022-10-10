Trending
Odd News
Oct. 10, 2022 / 10:50 AM

Idaho man balances guitar on his chin for 1 hour, 35 minutes

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An Idaho man said it was a "lesson in pain" breaking a Guinness World Record for longest duration balancing a guitar on the chin.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, previously held the same record, and aimed to recapture it by balancing for 1 hour, 12 minutes and 40 seconds.

Rush said he was dismayed to then learn the record had already been beaten with a time of 1 hour, 13 minutes and 25 seconds, invalidating his attempt by just 45 seconds.

Rush managed to beat the newest record, set by Spanish man Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez, with a time of 1 hour and 35 minutes.

The serial record-breaker said he ended the attempt because "the pain was too great and I took the guitar off my chin. That was a lesson in pain."

