Oct. 7, 2022 / 1:43 PM

Mystery odor stinks up Utah city, cause remains unknown

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Officials in a Utah city are investigating the cause of a foul odor reported by residents -- and it doesn't appear to be coming from the sewer.

Residents of North Salt Lake City said they noticed the odor Thursday morning and multiple locals compared the smell to rotting meat.

South Davis Sewer District General Manager Matt Myers said the district received about 50 reports of a foul odor Thursday, but officials do not believe the smell was coming from the sewers.

Sherrie Pace, North Salt Lake City community development director, said the odor reached City Hall, and police and building inspectors reported detecting the stench all around the city.

"I have been out, driven around about two hours trying to locate it," Pace told KSL-TV on Thursday. "There are pockets of the smell throughout the city and also outside of the city."

North Salt Lake City Manager Ken Leetham said the smell was reported as far north as Farmington. He said officials determined the odor is also not likely coming from any of the local refineries.

Residents said the smell dissipated with evening winds, but the cause of the odor remains a mystery.
