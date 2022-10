Nicolas Montes de Oca earned the Guinness World Records for longest duration to perform a single arm handstand (male) and longest duration to perform a handstand on a rotating platform (male). Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Mexican acrobat used his ability to balance on his hands to break two Guinness World Records: longest duration to perform a single arm handstand (male) and longest duration to perform a handstand on a rotating platform (male). Guinness World Records announced Nicolas Montes de Oca performed a single arm handstand for a whipping 71.82 seconds, beating the record of 59.23 seconds set by Russian performer Stanislav Shcherbakov in February 2021. Advertisement

Montes de Oca earned his second world record by performing a handstand for 25.78 seconds atop a rotating platform.

The performer started out as a juggler in circus school, but switched to studying handstand routines after breaking a foot. He has trained with venerated coaches including Liu Laoshi of China and Vitold Antonovich Kuvshinov of Ukraine.