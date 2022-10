A Missouri woman said it was a last-minute decision to buy the Powerball ticket that earned her a $50,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who stopped at a convenience store to get snacks for her kids said a last-minute decision to buy a Powerball ticket earned her a $50,000 prize. The woman told Missouri Lottery officials she stopped at the Dino Mart store in Rolla to buy snacks for her children and while at the counter she made a last-minute decision to buy a ticket for the Sept. 28 Powerball drawing. Advertisement

The player said she was browsing Facebook the next day when she saw a post from the Missouri Lottery saying a winning ticket had been purchased from Dino Mart.

"I was like, 'Surely that wasn't me,'" the player recalled.

The woman took her ticket to a store and handed it to a clerk, who confirmed it was the $50,000 winner.

"Holy cow! This was a big shock," the woman said.

The winning numbers from the drawing here 6-10-24-33-67, with the Powerball 11. The woman's ticket matched four of the numbers and the Powerball.