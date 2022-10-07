Boa constrictor rescued from roof of North Carolina home

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters and police in North Carolina conducted an unusual rescue when a boa constrictor was spotted stranded on the roof of a home.

The High Point Fire Department said Engine 3 responded Thursday to a call for assistance from the High Point Police Department.

Advertisement

Firefighters arrived to find a snake had apparently escaped from its owner and became stranded on the roof of a vacant home.

The firefighters helped an animal control officer get to the roof and bring the red-tailed boa constrictor down to solid ground.

The snake was taken to the Piedmont Reptile Rescue.