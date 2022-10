A police officer in Greenville, S.C., responded to a report of a reptile on the loose and ended up capturing a baby alligator or caiman. Photo courtesy of the Greenville Police Department/Facebook

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina responded to an unusual call to round up a baby alligator or caiman spotted wandering loose in the streets far from its natural habitat. The Greenville Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer responded Thursday to a report of a reptile wandering the city's streets and she arrived to find what appeared to be a baby alligator taking a stroll.

Commenters on the post said the animal may have been a caiman, a smaller cousin of the alligator, as they are known to sometimes be kept as pets. Police said the animal may have also been an alligator that was illegally removed from its coastal habitat and kept as a pet.

Police said the reptile was turned over to the state Department of Natural Resources for relocation.